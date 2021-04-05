Loudoun Opens Vaccines to Group 1

Starting today, the Loudoun County Health Department is making vaccination appointments for all people who are in the Virginia Department of Health’sPhase 1c priority group,which includes people in 13 additional categories of front-line essential workers.

Appointments for people in the 1c group will be offered in the order in which pre-registration forms were received.

The move to complete vaccination for all residents in the essential worker groups comes in preparation for plans to open eligibility to all residents age 16 and older starting April 18.

Since March 29, the county has been vaccinating 3,600 to 4,000 people per day and expects that rate to increase as the vaccine supply grows.

“We are pleased that we’ve been able to offer appointments for nearly all of those who had pre-registered in the Phase 1a and 1b priority groups,which makes thisexpansion to include the 1c group possible now,” Health Director Dr. David Goodfriend said. “Any essential workers who have not yet submitted the pre-registration form online or by phone should do so now so that you can receive an invitation for a vaccination appointment within the next week or two.”

The Phase 1c priority group is comprised of essential workers in the following sectors:

Energy Water, Wastewater, and Waste Removal Workers (includes recycling removal workers) Housing and Construction Food Service Transportation and Logistics Institutions of Higher Education Faculty/Staff Finance Information Technology & Communication Media Legal Services Public Safety (engineers) Other Public Health workers Barbers, Stylists, Hairdressers

People who are in the Phase 1c priority group should begin receiving emails or phone calls for vaccination appointments this week.

Anyone who lives or works in Virginia may pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in one of two ways:

Online:Visitvaccinate.virginia.gov. The fastest method for receiving a vaccination appointment is to include email addresses in the pre-registration form for each individual who will receive a vaccine.

Phone:Individuals who do not have access to the internet may pre-register bycalling 1-877-829-4682.

Anyone who has already pre-registered for a vaccine and is in the Phase 1a or 1b priority groups, but has not yet been contacted by the county for a vaccination appointment is asked to check their spam or junk email folder for an email from the CDC, to ensure the invitation for an appointment was not sent there.If an email has not been recieved, contact the county by calling 703-737-8300 during business hours.