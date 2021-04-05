Lovettsville Community Center, Park Construction Continues

Crews have begun installing the foundation for the new Lovettsville Community Center, as work on the community park continues to make progress.

The county government announced this week that earthwork to prepare the community center building site had been completed and the installation of the foundation was underway. The Purcellville-based Crisak general contracting firm on Feb. 1 began work on that project, which had been stalled since January 2020, when the county government terminated a contract with Meridian Construction Co. following multiple delays.

Crisak crews will raze the existing 10,0000-square-foot community center building and construct a new one totaling more than 15,000-square-feet that will feature a full-court gymnasium, five classrooms, a multipurpose room, a kitchen, administrative offices, meeting space and storage areas. Crews also will expand the existing 1,200-square-foot pool house by 600 square feet.

Construction is expected to complete in mid-2022.

Across the street, crews from Dustin Construction continue to make progress on the 90-acre Lovettsville Community Park. The county government announced today that mass excavation and work to prepare the athletic fields and equestrian area for surfacing was nearly complete. Crews have also begun installing irrigation lines, preparing the prefabricated park buildings, performing electrical work and routing underground piping to park features.

Ongoing since July 2020, the project also includes off-leash dog areas, a pond, an amphitheater, four softball/baseball fields, three soccer fields, an equestrian area and equestrian and walking trails. The work is expected to complete in late summer.