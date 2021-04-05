Ryan Bartel Foundation Announces New ‘Fairways for Hope’ Golf Tournament

The Ryan Bartel Foundation, a Loudoun County-based nonprofit whose mission is to prevent youth suicide, has announced the new Fairways for Hope Golf Tournament, to be held on April 26 atLansdowne Golf Resort.

“We are excited to announce our new golf tournament, particularly because it allows people to participate in a safe environment,” stated founder and Board of Directors Chair Suzie Bartel. “As an outdoor sport that allows for social distancing, golf is a great way for people to gather to support teen suicide prevention and feel comfortable doing so.”

Memorials of teens that have been lost to suicide will be displayed at each hole.

Lunch is included and will be served on the course. There are also a silent auction and raffle planned, along with prizes for contests for both women and men including a putting contest, longest drive and closest to the pin.

Limited sponsorship opportunities are still available, and registration to play is open now for individual golfers or foursomes. All proceeds from Fairways for Hope will directly support Ryan Bartel Foundation programs to put an end to teen suicide. The tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

If you know of a child lost to suicide who you would like to memorialize at the tournament, call Val Walters of the Ryan Bartel Foundation at 571-207-8764.

To sponsor or register to play, go to ryanbartelfoundation.org/fairways-for-hope-2021.