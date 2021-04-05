Suspect Sought in Sterling Park Assault

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Officeisinvestigating an assault of a woman who was walking in Sterling on Friday evening.

An adult female was walking in the area of Magnolia Road and Locomotive Terrace around 9 p.m. April 2 when a male suspect grabbed her from behind and pushed her to the ground before fleeing on foot in the direction of Thompson Square.The victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall wearing a black jacket, black hat and a mask.

Anyone with any information regarding the possible identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective S. McCormack at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.