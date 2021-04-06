Election Battles Set for State Offices

With the passing of the deadline to participate in the primary contests, the ballots are set for Virginia’s political parties to finalize their candidates for November’s election.

Democrats will make their selection during a June 8 primary. Republicans are planning a May 8 convention.

At the top of the ticket, for candidate for governor, Democrats will be choosing from former state delegate Jennifer D. Carroll Foy, state Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan, current Lieutenant Governor Justin E. Fairfax, Del. Lee J. Carter, and former governor Terry R. McAuliffe.

Current Gov. Ralph Northam will not be on the ballot. Although Virginia governors may serve two terms, they cannot serve them consecutively.

For the race for lieutenant governor, Democrats will choose from Norfolk City Councilmember Andria P. McClellan, Del. Elizabeth R. Guzman, Del. Hala S. Ayala, Del. Mark H. Levine, Del. S. “Sam” Rasoul, Sean A. Perryman, and Xavier JaMar Warren.

And for Attorney General, Democrats will choose between incumbent Mark Herring and Del. Jerrauld C. “Jay” Jones.

Virginia has open primaries, and a declared party affiliation is not necessary to vote in a primary.

Rather than a primary election, Republicans will choose their candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general with a convention on May 8, however COVID-19 pandemic restrictions mean it will be conducted through satellite polling places across the state instead of a single central location.

Individual district committees, whose territory mirrors Congressional districts, are allowed to establish a certain number of polling locations; the 10th District, which includes Loudoun, Clarke, and Frederick counties, the cities of Winchester, Manassas and Manassas Park, and parts of Fairfax and Prince William counties, is allotted only one polling place. If more than 1,200 delegates are certified in Fairfax or Loudoun, the 10th District committee may request permission for an additional polling place from the State Central Committee.

The 10th District’s polling place has not yet been announced; that decision is due to the state central Republican committee by April 22.

For governor, Republicans will choose from among state Sen. Amanda Chase, Del. Kirk Cox, Sergio de la Peña, Peter Doran, Octavia Johnson, Pete Snyder and Glenn Youngkin. For lieutenant governor, they will choose from among Puneet Ahluwalia, Lance Allen, Del. Glenn Davis, former Del. Tim Hugo, Maeve Rigler and former Del. Winsome Sears. And for attorney general, they will choose from among Chesterfield County Supervisor Leslie Haley, Del. Jason Miyares, Chuck Smith and Jack White.

In the local House of Delegates races, only two districts will have primary contests, both involving incumbent Democrats.

In the 86th District, incumbent Ibraheem S. Samirah faces a challenge from Irene Shin. The winner of that primary will face Republican Julie Perry in November.

In the 34th District, incumbent Kathleen J. Murphy faces a challenge from Jennifer M. Adeli. The winner of that primary will face Republican Gary G. Pan.

The November ballot is set for other House races.

In the 10th District, incumbent Democrat faces Republican Nick Clemente.

In the 32nd District, incumbent Democrat David A. Reid faces Republican H. Scott Pio.

In the 33rd District, incumbent Republican Dave A. LaRock faces a challenge from Democrat Paul W. Siker.

In the 67th District, incumbent Democrat Karrie K. Delaney faces Republican Bob L. Frizzelle.

In the 87th District, incumbent Democrat Suhas Subramanyam faces Republican Gregory J. Moulthrop.

For the June 8 primary contests, the first day of in-person absentee voting at the registrar’s office will be Saturday, April 24. The deadline to register to vote or update a registration is Monday, May 17. The deadline to request a mailed absentee ballot is Friday, May 28 at 5 p.m. And the last day of in-person absentee voting at the registrar’s office will be Saturday, June 5 ending at 5 p.m.

Find out more or register atelections.virginia.gov.