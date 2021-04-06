Flower & Garden Festival Sold Out

Although the town’s Flower & Garden Festival is returning this year in a scaled-down format at Ida Lee Park Recreation Center, the annual event’s popularity is as big as ever.

Linda Fountain, events and outreach manager for Leesburg’s Parks and Recreation Department, confirmed Tuesday that the April 17-18 event has sold out of tickets for all available sessions.

The flower and garden show has been moved to Ida Lee Park’s grounds this year in an effort to accommodate social distancing made necessary by the COVID-19 pandemic. In its previous 30 years, the popular event has been spread throughout the historic downtown area.

For the Saturday, April 17, and Sunday, April 18, event, 1,000 tickets were available during each of the six available sessions.