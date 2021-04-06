Online Map Established to Crowdsource Loudoun’s Confederate, Segregationist Sites, Names, Symbols

The public can now help Loudoun County’s effort to inventory roads, buildings, signs and other public infrastructure that memorialize Confederate and segregationist figures or history by adding them on an online map.

The Board of Supervisors launched the review, with a report expect in June. People who know about items potentially named after or memorializing Confederate or segregationist figures, symbols and slogans, such as buildings, battlefields, public roads, logos, monuments, and signs, may add them to the list until April 30.

The form is atgeohub-loudoungis.opendata.arcgis.com. Scroll down to find the link to “Confederate and Segregationist Symbols.” The tool lets submitters include a description of the features, pertinent historical information and map locations, and photos.

Schools and school mascots will not be included, since Loudoun County Public Schools is conducting a separate review.

The inventory will also be limited to public items that memorialize a Confederate leader, the Confederate cause, or individuals or movements that promoted and implemented racial segregation laws in Virginia during the eras of Jim Crow (1896-1965) and Massive Resistance to desegregation (1954-1959).