Christopher L. Jones, 1961-2021

Christopher L. Jones, 59, of Gettysburg, PA, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Wellspan York Hospital. He was the husband of Michelle L. (Ranck) Jones.

Chris was born Sept. 14, 1961 in York. He was the son of the late Eugene F. Jones and the late Marjorie (Szczepan) Myers.

Chris was a lifelong member of Emory U.M. Church in New Oxford. He was a 1983 graduate of York College.

Chris worked in law enforcement for almost 25 years as an officer with the Leesburg Police Department in Leesburg, VA. During his time with the police department, he had many roles but one role he was most proud of was the years he spent as a D.A.R.E. officer. Chris also spent time as an instructor for the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy for several years. Chris was also a sheriff of Loudoun County Virginia for several years.

After he retired from law enforcement in 2010, Chris was employed with the PA State System of Higher Education as a special investigator for 10 years. He was currently employed with York College as a Title IV Investigator.

Chris was a lifelong avid tennis player and a huge fan of the Baltimore Orioles and the Baltimore Ravens. Chris also enjoyed showing Dalmatians with his dad at the York Kennel Club for many years during his youth. His favorite trips were to the beach, and he loved spending time with his family. Chris was a natural leader, and always lit up the room with his magnetic personality and his positive energy. He had the ability to make everyone around him feel like they were the most important person in the room. There was never a dull moment with Chris. He had the ability to make the best of every situation, and make everyone laugh.Chris was loved by many and will be dearly missed

In addition to his wife, Michelle, Chris is survived by his stepmother, Kay E. Jones of Hanover, a stepdaughter, Alicia A. McCrady of State College, a stepson, Hunter R. McCrady of ShermansDale, a brother, Gregory Jones and his wife Heather of Duryea, a sister, Christine Bodisch and her husband Joe of Dillsburg, a brother, David Paup and his wife Janell of York, a sister, Melinda Billet and her husband Joe of Wrightsville, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc. 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of the arrangements. Memories may be shared atwww.feiserfuneralhome.com.