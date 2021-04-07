Loudoun Sends 6 to International Science Fair

Six Loudoun County Public Schools students advanced to the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair after landing top scores in the Regional Science and Engineering Fair.

For the second consecutive year, the fair students presented their projects to a field of community judges virtually. More than 300 students presented 234 research projects, which were judged by more than 200 STEM professionals who served as Judges. In all, 161 awards were presented.

The international science fair also will be held virtually, May 3-6.

The five top winning projects were:

Computational Biology and Bioinformatics: Jonah Han, of Independence High School, for “Molecular Docking Analysis of Novel SARS-CoV-2 Inhibitors based on Structural Homology;”

Engineering Mechanics: Brian Minnick, of the Academies of Loudoun and Loudoun Valley High School, for “A Self-Replicating 3D Printer;”

Mathematics and Physics and Astronomy: John Nowinski, of the Academies of Loudoun and Potomac Falls High School, for “Identification of Albedo Variegations in Near-Earth Asteroids Through the Comparison of Optical and Infrared Data;”

Embedded Systems and Robotics and Intelligent Machines: Srivatsa Krishnamurthy, of Rock Ridge High School, for “Uncovering of Aged Sanskrit Documents Utilizing Generative Adversarial Networks and Tomography to Reconstruct Missing Characters and Elements;” and

Systems Software: Adelynn Jones and Jaehee Kim, of the Academies of Loudoun and Riverside High School, for “Automatic Music Generation with Deep Learning.”

