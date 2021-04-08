ADAMS Opens Ashburn Mosque

The All Dulles Area Muslim Society (ADAMS), one of the largest Muslim communities in the United States, has opened its newest mosque in Ashburn.

ADAMs serves more than 25,000 people, more than 6,00 families, across 11 branches in the region. ADAMS also engages in regular interfaith, government relations, social and community services, and has one of the largest Cub Scout, Boy Scout and Girl Scout programs in the region.

The ADAMS-Ashburn branch was first founded in 2003, and the congregation began by renting space from various neighborhood community centers. Nexthealth Medical center also donated its gymnasium space for ADAMS-Ashburn Ramadan prayers.

In 2008, ADAMS-Ashburn began leasing 3,000 square feet from Beth Chaverim Reform Congregation Synagogue, part of a longstanding partnership between the two congregations, which today includes COVID-19 vaccination events.

Finally, ADAMS-Ashburn found a home of its own after acquiring 9,000 square feet and developed it into a permanent mosque and community center. The congregation celebrated with a grand opening, ribbon cutting and first prayer on Sunday, March 28. The new space also keeps ADAMS as neighbors to Beth Chaverim and Christian Fellowship Church, another longtime interfaith partner.

ADAMS coordinates 24 Friday prayers at 11 locations, and ADAMS Eid prayers are attended by 15,000 to 25,000 People at six locations. ADAMS also hosts the Adams Compassionate Healthcare Network Office and Clinic in partnership with doctors and volunteers.