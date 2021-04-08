Rallye for Vets Plans April 25 Race to Support Disabled Vets

Later this month, classic cars will race—legally—from Ida Lee park in Leesburg to Breaux Vineyards northwest of Hillsboro to support disabled military veterans.

Rallye for Vets, a newly formed nonprofit striving to provide disabled veterans with financial assistance, has organized the Rallye to Breaux, in which about 40 drivers of classic cars built prior to 1979 will race from the park to the winery beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 25.

Desiree Peyman, a U.S. Navy veteran who formed the organization last March alongside her husband, U.S. Air Force veteran Donald Peyman, said five drivers have already signed up for the race—a race she said would be a “timed, legal road rally” that will take the competitors about an hour to traverse the scenic route from Leesburg to Breaux.

Drivers will be paired at random with a disabled veteran as their navigator or bring a navigator who meets the disabled veteran criteria along with them. Each driver will pay an entry fee, or donation to Rallye for Vets to help pay for a disabled veteran’s medical bills and/or mortgage or rent payment.

Those donations come in different levels with varying degrees of perks; the one-star donation costs $250, the two-star donation costs $400, the three-star donation costs $750, and the four-star donation costs $1,400. There will only be one more-than-$1,400 five-star donation at each event.

Before leaving Ida Lee, the drivers and their navigators will enjoy a breakfast and participate in a driver’s meeting. Peyman said they’re expecting the drivers to arrive at Breaux around 11 a.m. for the winner’s circle ceremony. There will also be live music, food from Smokin Willy BBQ, a raffle, a donation station, and the drivers will also line up their cars for a “mini car show.”

The drivers who donated at the three-star level and above will also enjoy a thank-you dinner at Market Table Bistro on April 27.

The Peymans formed Rallye for Vets after years thinking about it. Desiree Peyman said her husband got the idea one day while sitting in his 1967 Ford Shelby Cobra and realizing that he wanted to help military veterans who didn’t have as successful of a transition out of the military as he and his wife.

Peyman said that, while Veterans Affairs does a good job, it’s unable to help those veterans’ family members.

“What we’re really trying to do is expand upon that,” she said.

The Rallye to Breaux will be the nonprofit’s first rally event, but the nonprofit has already raised $4,000 during a fundraiser in October. Peyman said the nonprofit plans to work with car clubs to create boutique rallies for specific car types and is planning at least one other rally this year.

Learn more at rallyeforvets.org.