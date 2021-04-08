VFW Post 1177 Celebrates Contributors

VFW Post 1177 in Leesburg held its annual awards ceremony April 7, recognizing the contributions of past post commanders and the exemplary community work done by one member.

Post Commander Ray Delpesche presented Steve Hood with the VFW Post Commendation, which is awarded to members who go above and beyond the call of duty to provide service to the community and veterans.

“He takes time out of his busy scheduled time and time again to make sure our presence is seen all over Loudoun County and to make a positive representation of the post,” Delpesche said.

“You know how much Steve does for this post and for the community at large. He volunteers five or six hundred hours at the Martinsburg (VA) hospital, where he is one of our ambassadors and he helps maintain the post, helps with the security of the post and makes sure the post is solid and in good working order for us to enjoy,” he said.

Delpesche also recognized the contributions of four past post commander for their work building the organization and supporting the work of the VFW. Those awards were presented to Jim McQuary, Phil Rusciolelli, Max Gutierrez and Ray Houck.