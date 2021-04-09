Loudoun Nearly Through Phase 1 COVID Vaccine Waitlist

Loudoun County will soon be ready to enter Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccination, which Health Department Director Dr. David Goodfriend summarized as “Phase Everybody” to county supervisors at their meeting April 6.

And now with Phase 1c opening this week, the county has already almost exhausted the Phase 1 waitlist, which once was months long. Loudoun County will join all health districts in Virginia in advancing to Phase 2 of the vaccination plan no later than April 18.

“We have made significant progress in offering appointments to people in the Phase 1c priority group that opened up earlier this week and as a result, we will be ready to advance to Phase 2 soon,” Goodfriend statedThursday. “When we’re able to offer vaccination appointments to everyone, we will offer appointments to people in Phase 2 in the order in which pre-registration forms were received while also continuing to prioritize people in groups who are at greater risk of illness and for spreading the virus.”

The Loudoun Health Department is encouraging all Loudouners 16 years old or older who haven’t yet pre-registered for a COVID-19 vaccine to do so now in preparation for Phase 2. Everyone 16 or older is eligible for a vaccine in Phase 2.

“The waitlist of people in the Phase 1 priority groups is nearly exhausted, which is why we’re encouraging everyone else to get in line for a vaccine now by submitting a pre-registration form,” Goodfriend stated. “We also encourage people in Phase 1 priority groups to continue to pre-register and will prioritize them for appointments.”

This week, the county reported, it began vaccinating more than 4,000 people a day at the county’s COVID-19 vaccination site at the Dulles Town Center.And as vaccine supplies continue to increase, the county has the capacity to vaccinate even more people a day.

For people in the Phase 1a, 1b and 1c priority groups, the time between pre-registration and receiving an invitation to make a vaccination appointment has been shortened to a few days.

Anyone who lives or works in Virginia can pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in one of two ways: online, at vaccinate.virginia.gov, or by phone bycalling 1-877-829-4682.

People can also look for available appointment slots at pharmacies and other locations near them by visitingvaccinefinder.org. Those entities do not coordinate their registrations with the Health Department.

As health workers pursue herd immunity and a safe, full reopening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Loudoun Health Department continue to recommend that even fully vaccinated people take precautions against the spread of COVID-19, such as hand washing, social distancing and mask wearing.

Loudoun County also continues to offer free COVID-19 testing weekly. More information about COVID-19 testing opportunities is online atloudoun.gov/covid19testing.