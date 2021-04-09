Loudoun’s Howard Joins U.S. Chamber Committee of 100

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has named nine new executives to its Chamber of Commerce Committee of 100, including the Loudoun Chamber’s President and CEO Tony Howard.

The committee advises the U.S. Chamber’s board of directors, works to enhance lobbying and coalition work, recommends programming, and strengthens outreach to the business and chamber communities.

“It is a tremendous honor to join the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Committee of 100 and to have the opportunity to work alongside, and learn from, our nation’s top Chamber leaders to fight for equitable economic opportunity for every American,” Howard said.

“The CCC100 has a long-standing reputation as one of the most prestigious appointments in the chamber community,” stated Sara Armstrong, vice president and managing director, Political Affairs and Federation Relations at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “These new members reflect our continued dedication to naming diverse, high-profile leaders to serve on this important committee.”

Many of the other appointments are from chambers representing the business communities of entire states.

Howard was appointed alongsideRob Black, president and CEO, New Mexico Chamber of Commerce; Tom Bracken, president and CEO, New Jersey Chamber of Commerce; Katie Capozzi, president and CEO, Alaska Chamber; Jeremy Harris, president and CEO, Long Beach Area Chamber of Commerce; Chris Kershner, president and CEO, Dayton Area (OH) Chamber of Commerce; Sandra McDonough, president, Oregon Business and Industry; Beth Rhinehart, president and CEO, Bristol TN/VA Chamber of Commerce; and Chad Warmington, president and CEO, State Chamber of Oklahoma.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business federation, representing the interests of more than 3 million businesses.