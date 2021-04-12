Letter: Robert Ehinger, Leesburg

Editor: There is a reason that many people do not regard the functions of governments as adequate to the interests of constituents. Those we elect make every effort to ignore meaningful issues that would serve the people who put these politicians in office.

The issue of White’s Ferry is a case in point.

What should be a simple decision to move forward in reopening this necessary and convenient ferry service to Maryland that is used by many commercial and personal travelers, has been tied up in wrangling over a clear attempt by one family who claims it should be awarded money for doing nothing related to the operation of the ferry.

I wrote a letter to the local papers that was published in the first week of January this year suggesting that it was necessary to move forward with eminent domain for this crossing due to the fact that it is a route of interstate commerce and that the roads to the site are built and maintained by the taxpayers. I sought the support of political leaders in getting behind this suggestion.

Other than a few faint whispers saying it should be resolved, nothing has been seriously acted upon to take firm stands to get this done and fast.

Everyone seems to agree that this crossingis vital and a welcome respite from the torture of goingnorth on RT. 15.

Response from the Leesburg Town Council – NADA.

Response from the Loudoun Board of Supervisors – ZIP

Response from the several state delegates and senators who represent people who did and still want to use this ferry – SILENCE.

Even on simple issues like this, the political leaders are absent unless a loud and frequently contentious effort is launched against them. Supposedly, these pols are adults who should understand their role in advancing services that benefit their constituents … but they almost always have to be treated like inattentive children who have to be threatened with adverse results just to get their attention.

Now, once again, the attempts by this one family to intimidate the public and the current owner of the ferry by demanding a fee per car for contributing nothing to the operation of the ferry has arisen.

Can we please hear an unambiguous and vigorous public announcement with our political leaders standing in a photo saying, “Get this eminent domain done ASAP and open this ferry operation.”

Just for the record, I do not know Chuck Kuhn nor the owners of Rockland or have any vested interest in any of their operations.

And finally: No, Libby Devlin, despite what you said publicly I am not willing to pay you any amount of money since you contribute nothing to the operation of the ferry.