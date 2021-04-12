Loudoun Opens COVID-19 Vaccine to All 16 and Older

The Loudoun County Health Department has announced that as of today every Loudoun resident 16 years of age and older may sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

“The expansion of vaccination opportunities earlier than expected is a result of the efficient vaccination of people who were in the Phase 1 priority groups over the past three and half months,”stated Loudoun County Health Director Dr. David Goodfriend. “As we begin making appointments for people in the general population, we will continue to prioritize vaccination for anyone in groups who are at greater risk of exposure and illness and for spreading the virus.”

All health districts in Virginia are scheduled to advance to Phase 2 of the state’s vaccination plan no later than April 18.

According to the county health department, since April 1, Loudoun has vaccinated on average more than 4,100 people a day at the county’s COVID-19 vaccination site at the Dulles Town Center.And, they said, their capacity is still limited by supply—with more vaccine doses, they could vaccinate more people each day.

The announcement also came after plumbing problems reportedly closed the Dulles Town Center vaccination site on Saturday, April 10, causing the vaccination appointments for that day to be canceled. According to the county, those people are being contacted to reschedule.

It also comes only a week after the county opened up vaccination appointments to Phase 1c, the last people in the Phase 1 priority group. The first Phase 1 vaccine doses began at the end of December.

Anyone under 18 receiving the vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at their vaccination appointment, or they will be turned away.

To pre-register and be put on the list for an appointment, go to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-829-4682. People seeking COVID-19 vaccination can also look for appointments at pharmacies and other locations in the region by visiting vaccinefinder.org. That is a separate sign up, since those organizations do not coordinate their registrations with the Health Department.

Even for fully vaccinated people, state and federal health officials continue to encourage COVID-19 precautions such as avoiding crowds, maintaining six feet of separation from others, frequent hand washing and wearing a mask.