New Segment of Riverside Parkway to Open

Construction crews on Thursday are scheduled to shift traffic to a new 0.4-mile segment of Riverside Parkway between the intersection of Silvery Blue Terrace and the eastern intersection with Smith Circle.

This will be a temporary traffic pattern, with only one eastbound and westbound lane of the new four-lane, median-separated segment open to traffic. Turns onto and from connecting roadways will be restricted to one direction and a four-way stop created at the intersection of Riverside Parkway, the western leg of Smith Circle and Garden Center Court.

The Riverside Parkway project extends from Silvery Blue Terrace to Loudoun County Parkway at George Washington Boulevard. The project includes the construction of a new four-lane, divided road segment, the removal of Lexington Drive on both sides of Rt. 7, a new Loudoun Water main and the replacement of the temporary traffic signal at Loudoun County Parkway and George Washington Boulevard with a permanent signal.Construction is expected to be completed by the fall.

More information about this project and the Riverside Parkway temporary traffic plan can be found atloudoun.gov/riversideparkway.