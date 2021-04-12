Report: Man Stabbed at South Riding McDonalds

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that happened early Monday morning in the South Riding area.

According to the report, Deputies were called to the McDonalds restaurant on Defender Drive around 1:35 a.m. April 12 after the victim reported to a family member that he had been stabbed.

The man reported that he was leaving the McDonalds when a male emerged from the nearby bushes and stabbed him. The victim remains hospitalized for treatment of injuries described as serious.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective A. Perry at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.