Community Foundation Awards $90K to Minority-Owned Businesses

The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties recently awarded $5,000 COVID-relief grants to 18 minority-owned small businesses in Loudoun County for a total of $90,000.

The Minority Owned Small Business Grant Program was launched in December using seed funding provided by Google and Kaiser Permanente, with MVB Bank, Northwest Federal Credit Union, and the Community Foundation’s Community Emergency Relief Fund also contributing. The goal was to boost operations made especially difficult over the past year for disproportionally impacted business owners.

Minority-owned small businesses demonstrating hardships attributable to COVID-19 were eligible to apply.After 198 applications reviewed for eligibility, a lottery used to select the awardees.

“The grant has enabled my driving school business to not only remain intact but thrive,” said Amhader Derar, owner and instructor of Musie Driving School. “This has been a tremendous relief and I don’t think I would have been able to progress without it.”

The program is one of several initiatives undertaken by the Community Foundation in the past year to address racial equity. The foundation also launched its Racial Equity Framework, a series of programs and workshops addressing racism and racial equity.Over the past year, more than 190 nonprofit professionals, Loudoun County government employees, and community members have participated in “Allyship” workshops, a series of sessions addressing allyship and racial justice offered in partnership with nonprofit Service Never Sleeps, and “The Onion Dialogues,” an educational workshop addressing race and racism developed by consultant Tamara Copeland and Community Foundation President and CEO Amy Owen.

“Grantmakers and philanthropists across America, and here in Loudoun, realize that reconciling racial equity and racial justice with present-day systems undergirds the progress of every charitable niche and economic engine out there,” Owen said. “We want to be part of the movement that brings our community closer to having the knowledge for respectful communication, a deeper understanding of the horrors our racialized history, and tools that move us forward together. The Community Foundation staff and board of directors have the will and commitment, but it is our donors and sponsors that fuel the vision, and we’re grateful.”

Founded in 1999 by local volunteers, the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit designed to grow community giving in Loudoun and northern Fauquier counties, surrounding areas and across the nation. Since its inception, the Community Foundation has granted almost $10 million back into the community including through its Community Emergency Relief Fund in response to Covid19. Learn more atCommunityFoundationLF.org