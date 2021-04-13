Letter: Kirsten Shabanowitz and Lara Profitt, Hunt District PTA

Editor: In line with the National PTA’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, the Hunt District PTA Executive Board fully supports Loudoun County Public School’s Comprehensive Equity Plan and the Action Plan to Combat Systemic Racism.

The troubling experiences reported in the Systemic Equity Assessment (2019) make it clear that LCPS still has much to do to ensure a system free of racial bias for students, families, faculty and staff. There are dramatic, observable differences in the treatment and the experiences BIPOC, LGBTQ+, English Language Learners, and those in the special needs community have within the LCPS system when compared to their caucasian, cisgender, and heterosexual peers. We feel strongly that this needs to change and are committed to continuing to work with LCPS to enact these changes.

LCPS students have the right to attend schools free from slurs and violence motivated by perceived differences. Students have the right to be recognized by the name and gender they identify as. All students deserve to have teachers and staff that respect and, ideally, represent the full diversity of Loudoun County’s population. A system-wide equity policy will help address these issues.

All students deserve teachers and staff who have high levels of racial consciousness and racial literacy. They should be free from discipline policies that disproportionately impact students of color. Most of all, all students and employees of LCPS need a school system that is able to engage in conversations about race and take a stand against racially charged incidents when they occur. The Action Plan to Combat Systemic Racism focuses on these issues and will help disrupt and dismantle the systems that fail to support every student.

We know that students learn best when in a setting where they feel safe and know that they matter. Our current school system is not providing this type of setting for all students, faculty, and staff, but its leaders and the School Board have committed to change. As a community, we have an opportunity to participate in improving our system and supporting their efforts.

This work begins by engaging with the Comprehensive Equity Plan, learning about Culturally Responsive Teaching, and supporting your local school in this journey. PTAs play an important supporting role driving LCPS’s equity work forward by advocating for every child. The Hunt District PTA Executive Board stands behind LCPS and the LCPS School Board in their efforts to make this change real for our students. We are here to provide support and assistance to local PTA chapters engaging in this important work.

Kirsten Shabanowitz, Director, Hunt District PTA

Lara Profitt, Equity Chair, Hunt District PTA