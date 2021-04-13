Supervisors Consider Scaling Elderly, Disabled Tax Relief to Inflation

County supervisors are beginning work to increase the income caps real estate tax relief for the elderly and disabled to account for inflation since those caps were last set, and are considering regularly updating those limits in the future so they don’t fall behind again.

Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) in December proposed revising the income caps upward by $10,000.

“I know that I have been contacted by constituents over the last few years who feel that especially the tax relief for the elderly is not keeping up with inflation,” Umstattd said during a follow-up on April 6.

Currently, to qualify for 100% exemption on up to 3 acres of land, households must demonstrate an annual income of less than $72,000 and a total net worth of less than $440,000. The county also offers 50% exemptions for people with higher net worth, with a trade-off for lower annual incomes requirements. For example, in the highest net worth bracket, a household with a net worth between $800,000 and $920,000 may qualify for tax relief if they have an income up to $46,000.

County staff members offered another option in their report back to supervisors: tie the increases to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index. According to Moody’s Analytics as reported by county staff members, the Consumer Price Index for the DC area has increased 6.5% since 2015, the year the 100% tax exemption was adopted in Loudoun. The 50% exemption was adopted in 2017, based on the 2015 numbers.

That would raise the limits for 100% relief by $5,000, to a household income of $77,000. No changes are proposed to net worth requirements. Supervisors set county staff members to work writing that change to county ordinances.

They also directed the county staff to work on a method for regular updates to those caps. That idea will go to the county finance committee to decide how that should work—such as how the amount of those increases should be decided.

“If we get into the process of having periodic updates, rather than it being an automatic situation, I do think that the finance committee should at least have a look at it before it’s implemented,” said finance committee Chair Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles).

Supervisors passed both of those unanimously April 6.

Under state law, to qualify as elderly or permanently disabled, a person must be certified by the Social Security Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs or the Railroad Retirement Board. If that person is not eligible for certification by one of those, they may be certified by a sworn affidavit by two doctors. In all cases the Commissioner of the Revenue must also find the individual to be unable to work due to a physical or mental impairment or deformity, which is expected to either kill the person or last until the end of their life.