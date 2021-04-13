Tractor-Trailer Hits Fire Engine in Lucketts

No serious injuries were reported in a tractor-trailer/firetruck crash Tuesday morning in Lucketts.

According to Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System Public Information Officer Laura Rinehart, a tractor-trailer on Rt. 15 crashed into a firetruck from Station 10 as it was pulling onto the highway from the Stumptown/Lucketts Road intersection shortly after 6 a.m.

Rinehart said three firefighters were responding to a fire alarm call. Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kraig Troxell said that the firetruck’s emergency equipment was activated, and that the firefighters stopped at the intersection before driving through. Troxell said the driver of the tractor-trailer was unable to stop.

Troxell said the tractor-trailer driver and all three firefighters were transported to the hospital for the treatment of minor injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was issued a summons for failure to maintain control.

Rinehart said the damage to the fire engine, which was fairly new, is significant, especially since every part on the truck is vital to the execution of the jobs the firefighters perform. She said the truck would be sent to the Pierce Manufacturing factory in Wisconsin for repair. In the meantime, the Fire-Rescue System has brought in a backup firetruck from the training academy.

Rinehart said the Rt. 15’s intersection with Stumptown/Lucketts Road intersection, which is about 300 feet from Station 10, is not an area of concern. She said this is the first crash involving a firetruck she has seen at the intersection since coming to work for the Loudoun Fire-Rescue System 17 years ago.