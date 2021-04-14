Student Environmental Showcase Runs April 19-25

A pollinator conservation project by Lexi Howard, a senior at Heritage High School, in conjunction with the through the Youth Conservation Leadership Institute is one of many student projects that will be featured in the online Student Environmental Showcase.

The event runs April 19-25 and features cool environmental projects from Loudoun students in grades K through 12.

For more information and to tune in to the online showcase, go to loudounnature.org.

