John Davie Price, 1999- 2021

John Davie “Jack” Price died at home April 3, 2021. The cause of death is undetermined, pending the results of an autopsy by the Northern Virginia medical examiner’s office. He was 22.

Jack was born at Inova Loudoun Hospital on Feb. 20, 1999, and was a lifelong resident of Leesburg, Va. He graduated from Heritage High School and was enrolled at Northern Virginia Community College at the time of his death.

Jack struggled with autism and OCD, but with the help of medication, therapy and the love of his family and friends, he led a mostly happy and fulfilling life. He was active in Scouting, first with Cub Scout Pack 965 and then Boy Scout Troop 1159. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout under the leadership of scoutmasters Don Olivier and Brian Zabela.

A special person in Jack’s life was his music therapist, Tom Sweitzer of A Place To Be in Middleburg, Va. Over the course of a dozen years, Jack sang and acted in numerous APTB stage musicals and performed in the Same Sky Project, which toured schools throughout Northern Virginia, spreading its message of empathy and understanding for people with special needs.

Jack loved family — his grandparents, aunts and uncles and cousins, as well as his A Place To Be family. He loved to travel, and experienced memorable trips to Japan and China in 2008 and Antigua in 2019. He loved to cook. He loved music, primarily the “classic rock” he learned from his parents, and he loved to sing, especially with his “Jack Squared” duet partner and dear friend, Jack Wood. He loved long walks and bicycle rides around Leesburg. And he loved his dog, Genny, and his cat, Boxcar.

Jack is survived by his parents, John and Lori Price of Leesburg, and his beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. Following a private visitation, he was cremated at Loudoun Funeral Chapel & Crematory. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to A Place To Be in Middleburg: aplacetobeva.org