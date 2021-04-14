Loudoun Cares to Spotlight Outstanding Loudoun Volunteers

On Sunday, May 16,Loudoun Careswill honor more than 100 Loudoun County volunteers across 15 categories during the virtual 2021 Outstanding Volunteer Awards celebration.

The event will be livestreamed on theLoudoun Cares Facebook pagefrom 2 to 4 pm. The annual OVAs celebrates volunteers for their outstanding contributions to the community and this year features new awards highlighting service in light of COVID-19.

Award categories include adult, senior, youth, and several specialties including the Judy Hines Service of a Lifetime award that honors volunteers having served Loudoun County for more than 10 years. This year Loudoun Cares has added a new award category, Nonprofit Volunteer Board. Anothr new award is the “RiseUp award,” which honors outstanding volunteer service in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

Several Loudoun County Board of Supervisors members will recognize volunteer in their districts while County Chair Phyllis Randall will be recognizing a volunteer countywide. Randall will be featured as the keynote speaker and Tony Howard, president & CEO of the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce, will emcee the event.

“We all know that this year has been challenging and the need for services has soared for many of our nonprofits here in the county. We want to recognize and congratulate the outstanding service of those volunteers that have donated their time, faced the challenge head-on and made a significant impact on the lives of our residents. We are so appreciative of their service to our community and to our many sponsors for making this event possible,” stated Loudoun Cares Executive Director Valerie Pisierra.

The 2021 Outstanding Volunteer Awardees being honored are:

Judy Hines Service of a Lifetime: Dennis Godfrey, Catholic Charities Diocese of Arlington

Gabriella Miller Youth Volunteer: Christian Yohannes, Justice 4 Fitz

Chairperson Volunteer Recognition: Homeowner Services Committee with Loudoun Habitat for Humanity

Algonkian District: Isamar Ortega, New Virginia Majority and St. Gabriel’s Church

Broad Run District: Ashburn Volunteer Fire & Rescue

Leesburg District: Joe Mydlinski, Loudoun Hunger Relief

Sterling District: Ovidia Castillo Rosa and Luze Rosa, New Virginia Majority

Outstanding Adult Volunteer: Wendy Oakford, Dulles South Food Pantry

Outstanding Adult Volunteer Team: Loudoun’s Young Entrepreneurs Academy Instructors,Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce

Outstanding Adult Public Safety: Kathleen Leary, Sterling Volunteer Rescue Squad

Outstanding Senior Volunteer: Dennis Godfrey, Catholic Charities Diocese of Arlington

Outstanding Senior Volunteer Team: Food Donations Team, The Senior Center of Leesburg

Outstanding Veteran Volunteer– Bernard Mustafa, Count the Region- An Initiative of theCommunity Foundation for Northern Virginia

Outstanding Volunteer Team: Loudoun County Medical Reserve Corps

Outstanding Volunteer Project: BENEFIT Loudoun

Outstanding Youth Volunteer Team: Young Men’s Service League, Oakton Chapter, Women Giving Back

Outstanding Corporate Volunteer Team: Northwest Federal Credit Union Foundation

Outstanding Community/Civic Volunteer Organization: St. Theresa Catholic Church of Ashburnand Knights of Columbus, Loudoun Habitat for Humanity

Outstanding Nonprofit Volunteer Board: Loudoun Career Firefighters Foundation

The event is sponsored by Backflow Technology, Northwest Federal Credit Union, United Bank, Blair’s Towing & Recovery, Alphagraphics, Ci Pro, and Carried Away Gifts.

For more information on sponsoring this year’s awards, contactvalerie@loudouncares.organd to learn more about volunteering at the Loudoun Cares Online Volunteer Center go to:volunteer.loudouncares.org/