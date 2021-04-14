Round Hill Begins Switch to November Elections

Following the passage of legislation in Virginia moving municipal elections to November, the Round Hill Town Council last week voted to hold those elections in odd-numbered years from now on.

In February, the Virginia General Assembly passed Senate Bill 1157, which will shift all municipal elections from May to November beginning with elections held after Jan. 1, 2022. All elected officials will begin their terms Jan. 1 following the election.

Under the legislation, theterms of mayors and Town Council and School Board members will not be shortened with the change; those who were elected in May general elections, and whose terms expire June 30, will remain in office until Dec. 31 the year of the election.

In Round Hill, the terms of Mayor Scott Ramsey and Councilmen Donald Allen and Jesse Howe expire June 30, 2022. The terms of Vice Mayor Mary Anne Graham and Council members Mike Hummel, Melissa Hoffmann and Paula James are set to expire June 30, 2024.