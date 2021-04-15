2 Men Sentenced for Sterling Hotel Stabbing

Daren and James Burr on Thursday were sentenced to serve eight months in prison and 12 months in jail, respectively, for their felony convictions stemming from a September 2020 stabbing.

Shortly before midnight on Sept. 1, 2020, Lawrence Terry Charles was stabbed five times in the fourth-floor hallway of the Hyatt Place in Sterling. According to an affidavit filed by Sheriff’s Office Det. Sean McCormack, Charles was talking with a woman named Nicole Robinson in his hotel room before he stepped out into the hallway to get ice, at which point he was stabbed. Charles was taken to the hospital and placed on a ventilator.

Robinson, 27, of Leesburg, Tyrell Jefferson, 37, of Leesburg, James Burr, 42, of Leesburg, and Daren Burr, 41, of Ashburn, were all seen on security footage leaving the hotel after the stabbing.

The Sheriff’s Office charged Jefferson and both Burrs with felony aggravated malicious wounding and felony malicious wounding by a mob. Robinson also was charged with aggravated malicious wounding.

On Thursday, Daren Burr entered into an Alford Plea for the aggravated malicious wounding charge, in which he didn’t admit guilt but acknowledged that prosecutors would present enough evidence to win a conviction. Prosecutors agreed to not prosecute the malicious wounding by a mob charge.

Daren Burr was sentenced to 18 months in prison, with 10 months of that time suspended.

Also on Thursday, James Burr pled guilty to both felony charges. For each conviction, he was sentenced to 12 months in jail with six months of that time suspended. The sentences will run consecutively.

Following a three-day trial last month, a jury found Jefferson not guilty on both felony charges.

In January, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office agreed to not prosecute Robinson’s felony aggravated malicious wounding charge. According to a document filed in General District Court by Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kimberly Phillips, Robinson cooperated with the investigation.

Probable motives for the attack on Charles include revenge and robbery. According to case documents, McCormack said Charles told him that $700 was missing from his hotel room following the attack, and, according to the Sept. 8, 2020 criminal complaint, the stabbing was “arranged by Nicole Robinson as a retaliation to the victim.”