Leesburg Manager Dentler Gets 4% Raise

The leader of Leesburg’s government staff has gotten a raise.

Tuesday night, the Leesburg Town Council voted to grant Town Manager Kaj Dentler a 4% salary increase. That will bring his annual salary up to $210,240.68.

Dentler had his annual closed-door evaluation with the Town Council in November but, due to COVID-19, council members opted to wait to award him his annual increase. The new salary is effective April 13, and is not retroactive to the November meeting.

Dentler has served as Leesburg’s town manager since October 2014, following former town manager John Wells’s retirement. He had served as Wells’s deputy town manager since 2007, following more than a decade as the town’s Parks and Recreation Department director.

The vote to award the pay increase was unanimous.

