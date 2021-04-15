Lt. Governor Candidate Perryman Tours Downtown Leesburg

Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor Sean Perryman spent part of his 35thbirthday Wednesday meeting business owners in downtown Leesburg and getting some campaign advice from a couple of local elected representatives.

Perryman, an attorney from Fairfax County, is one of seven candidates seeking the Democratic nomination in the June 8 primary.

At the Leesburg Diner, he met with owner Michael O’Connor, County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At-Large) and Leesburg Town Councilman Zach Cummings.

He launched the campaign from scratch in October, entering a race that includes four sitting members of the House of Delegates. Adding to the challenge of breaking out from the crowded field has been COVID-19 restrictions that have cut down on travel and large gatherings, but Perryman said activity on the campaign trail is picking up with more visits scheduled around the commonwealth.

Randall lauded Perryman for his effective campaign videos and his growing list of endorsements, including hers. She and Cummings, who managed Randall’s Board of Supervisors campaign before running for elected office himself, also provided some tips on preparing for the upcoming televised debate.

Lieutenant governor candidate Sean Perryman, center, tours downtown Leesburg businesses with Councilman Zach Cummings and County Chair Phyllis Randall on April 14.

Lieutenant governor candidate Sean Perryman, right, meets with Frank Henry at the Rouge Spa in Leesburg on April 14.