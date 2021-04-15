Purcellville Council Again Discusses Public Hunting on Aberdeen Property

The Purcellville Town Council on Tuesday night discussed a program that would allow residents to bow hunt on the town-owned 189-acre Aberdeen property.

The council last discussed the matter in October 2019. Since then, the town staff has been working with Wetland Studies and Solutions Inc. to establish a nutrient bank on the property. That project will eventually see the company plant more than 1,000 trees per acre on Aberdeen to sell nutrient credits to developers.

Town Manager David Mekarski said there are lots of deer on the property, which is why Wetland Studies and Solutions suggested the town consider allowing controlled hunts.

Under the proposed rules, licensed hunters would be required to sign a release of liability with the town and hunt at least 100 feet within the property lines and only during archery season. Statewide, early archery season stretches from Oct. 3 to Nov. 13. In Loudoun County, late archery season stretches from March 29 to April 25.

Hunting would be allowed one hour before sunrise until one hour after sunset. Only four hunters would be allowed on the property at one time.

Hunters would also be required to pass criminal background checks. Disqualifying criminal convictions would include child exploitation violations, domestic violence crimes, weapons charges, game violations, animal cruelty or any other felonies.

Mayor Kwasi Fraser said the council would need to vote on the program by June or July to have it implemented by archery season.

Learn more about archery hunting in Virginia at dwr.virginia.gov/hunting.