StoneSprings Hospital Begins Construction on Mental Health Unit

StoneSprings Hospital Center in Aldie has begun construction on a 17-bed adult inpatient behavioral health unit at the hospital, along with an outpatient clinic in its medical office building on campus to support area residents experiencing emotional disorders, mental illness and substance abuse.

According to a press release, the addition of behavioral health care will help to reduce the pressure on the hospital’s emergency room and result in approximately 25 new jobs.

Opening in the fall, the unit is a renovation of existing space, resulting in 9,176 square feet devoted to behavioral health care. Professional staff includes psychiatrists, social workers, nurses and licensed professional counselors; all with special training to care for people experiencing depression, anxiety, suicidal thinking, and behavioral health crisis related to other mental health conditions.

“I am very excited to begin networking with local businesses and community organizations in identifying the mental health needs in our community and throughout Loudoun County,” stated Cynthia Benbow, executive director of StoneSprings Hospital Behavioral Health Services. For the past 20 years, Benbow has served as the director of clinical operations at Research Psychiatric Center in Kansas City, MO.

“We are dedicated to helping our patients find their path to recovery through individual therapy, group counseling, medication management and other evidenced based treatment methods,” said Benbow.

“There is a demonstrated and growing need for additional mental health services in our community and Cynthia Benbow will work closely with our sister facility, Dominion Hospital, to expand these services throughout Northern Virginia,” said CEO Nathan Vooys. “These new inpatient and outpatient services will enable patients to receive treatment close to home and near the support of family and friends.”