Ampersand Pantry Project Marks Anniversary of Free Lunch Program

The volunteers of The Ampersand Pantry Project were joined by Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk this morning to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the special program to provide free lunches and other supplies to families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every day since last April, families have lined up at the former Tastee Freez building on East Market Street to receive a free lunch prepared by a local restaurant, along with flowers, diapers and other staples.

Through this week, more that 93,000 meals have been served through the project.

Gabriela Lamas, left, and Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk, right, greet volunteers during the April 16 celebration of the one-year anniversary of The Ampersand Pantry Project’s free lunch distribution program.

The Ampersand Pantry Project founder Peter Burnett, right, stands with volunteers April 16 to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its daily free lunch distribution program.

The Ampersand Pantry Project volunteers on April 16 celebrate the one-year anniversary of its daily free lunch distribution program.



