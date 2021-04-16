Ampersand Pantry Project Marks Anniversary of Free Lunch Program
The volunteers of The Ampersand Pantry Project were joined by Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk this morning to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the special program to provide free lunches and other supplies to families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Every day since last April, families have lined up at the former Tastee Freez building on East Market Street to receive a free lunch prepared by a local restaurant, along with flowers, diapers and other staples.
Through this week, more that 93,000 meals have been served through the project.