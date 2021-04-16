Downed Utility Pole Closes Rt. 15

Rt. 15 north of Leesburg was closed in both directions much of Friday afternoon after a vehicle struck and damaged a utility pole near Wilt Store Road.

Traffic is being diverted onto Lovettsville Road. With limited alternate routes, northbound drivers will likely have to take Taylorstown Road to Lovettsville Road or choose a different river crossing.

Shortly after 5 p.m. a lane opened for northbound traffic.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, as of 5 p.m. utility crews had arrived on scene, but there was no estimate for when the road will fully reopen.