Inova Loudoun Earns Elite Magnet Status Again

Inova Loudoun Hospital has won the highest institutional honor for nursing excellence for a fourth time.

The hospital has earned magnet status from the American Nurses’ Credentialing Center. Gathered in a hospital conference room Thursday morning, team members celebrated the news, relayed via Zoom. The new came days after recognizing the North Tower’s one-year anniversary.

Only 5% of the 6,000 hospitals in the U.S. have earned the designation, according to hospital spokesperson Renee Brohard. The AANC, an affiliate of the American Nurses Association, grants the status to hospitals that satisfy a set of criteria. The process for earning the status is lengthy and measures four years’ worth of statistics to come to the determination. Inova Loudoun Hospital first earned Magnet status in May 2006, and was re-certified in October 2011 and June 2016.

The ANCC identified 10 areas the hospital met in achieving the magnet status, including nurse satisfaction, patient satisfaction on safety, and falls with injury. In those areas, Inova Loudoun’s unit level data outperformed national benchmarks.

The hospital was also cited for its high level of research productivity among its nursing staff, as well as clinical nurses’ use of evidence-based practice to improve pediatric emergency readiness.

Leading the celebration Thursday were Inova Loudoun President Deborah Addo; Marissa Jamarik, vice president of nursing for Inova Heart and Vascular Service Line and Chief Nursing Officer for the hospital; and Debbie Stanger, director of nursing outcomes and Magnet program director. They were joined by many hospital team members, and the hospital’s Magnet team wore their signature green jackets.

