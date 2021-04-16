Leesburg Council Approves Mayor’s Office Coming to Town Hall

The Leesburg Town Council has moved forward with plans to provide dedicated office space for the mayor and Town Council in Town Hall.

On Tuesday night, the council unanimously supported amending the town’s lease with Loudoun Museum to allow its Economic Development Department to move into the log cabin on Loudoun Street. Both the log cabin and main museum building are town-owned properties.

That move will make room for Mayor Kelly Burk to have permanent office space in Town Hall, in the former office of Clerk of Council Eileen Boeing, along with adjoining conference room space for council members to use for constituent or other meetings. Boeing will move into the Town Manager’s Office.

Loudoun Museum will keep using the main museum building at 16 Loudoun St. SW, at a cost of $1/year, with the lease extended through Nov. 23, 2028. The museum staff also requested town staff upgrade the museum’s HV/AC system and bathroom. Deputy Town Manager Keith Markel said Tuesday cost estimates for those repairs were still being prepared. Improvement costs to ready the log cabin for economic development staff are expected to be minimal, Markel said. He added that staff members hope to be set up in the log cabin by mid-May.

The changes bring to a close council discussions about permanent office space for the mayor and council members that began not long after the end of Burk’s first two-year mayoral term. Pre-pandemic, Burk had taken to setting up office hours at businesses throughout the town, including restaurants, where residents would have the opportunity to sit and share concerns and feedback with her.

While some on the council had supported establishing a permanent office, there was never majority support for making it a budget line item. At the start of this spring’s budget deliberations, Town Manager Kaj Dentler had proposed to set aside $60,000 in the General Fund to lease office space for that purpose, and provide necessary equipment, in a space outside of Town Hall, but council directed him to instead look for space within town-owned property. That led to the decision to use museum space for town staff.

