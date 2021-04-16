Leesburg Police Station Expansion Cited As Top Infrastructure Act Priority

The Leesburg Town Council is hoping to get some federal funding help with some of its capital construction priorities. At the top of that wishlist is an almost $20 million expansion of the Leesburg Police Department.

On Tuesday night, the council voted on its list of capital funding priorities, which will be shared with Rep. Jennifer T. Wexton’s (D-VA-10) office. Wexton had requested that localities within the district submit their top 10 projects to be considered for federal funding as part of legislation expected to soon be considered by Congress, with President Joe Biden’s push for a focus on bettering the nation’s infrastructure. These projects are not applicable to any funding the town may receive out of the American Rescue Plan Act.

Among the 10 submitted projects, the council was asked to list its top three priorities.

Clark Case, director of the town’s Finance and Administrative Services Department, said the chosen projects needed have widespread community support and elected officials’ buy-in, and could focus on a number of areas, from transportation to environmental to public safety and more.

According to Town Manager Kaj Dentler, Wexton’s congressional staff has indicated that she will select the top three projects from across the 10th District for funding consideration.

“We have to choose wisely on things she would be supportive of, things she knows there’s good stakeholder support for and provides broad benefits,” he said in addressing council members at their Monday night work session. “Any overlap of agencies or jurisdictions is a bonus because then she’s serving more parties as a result.”

The town staff had put together a list of projects for council consideration, and had suggested considering the Rt. 15 interchanges at Fort Evans and Edwards Ferry roads, a project estimated to be in the neighborhood of $163 million, as a top priority. While that transportation project arguably has regional appeal, not to mention an impact on commuter traffic into and out of neighboring Maryland, council favored a more local project.

Council members Tuesday unanimously voted to rank the almost $20 million construction phase of the Leesburg Police Department expansion its top priority for federal funding, at the suggestion of Vice Mayor Marty Martinez. Design on the project is underway, and hopes are to have construction completed by summer 2022.

Ranking second and third are the pedestrian crossing at Lawson Road and storm drainage improvements at Town Branch and Mosby Drive, respectively. Both of those areas of town have been prone to flooding or erosion-related issues that have proven problematic for nearby residents. Many of those residents were fixtures at the council’s recent meetings as they debated accelerating capital improvements during their spring budget deliberations.

The remaining seven projects submitted to Wexton’s office for funding consideration were not ranked in priority order by the council. They are: the Rt. 15 bypass interchange project; a police mobile command and communications center; Veterans Park; widening Evergreen Mill Road; North Hangar area development at Leesburg Executive Airport; a western pressure zone pump station generator; and buying land north of Ida Lee Park.

krodriguez@loudounnow.com