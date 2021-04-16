South Asian Seat to be Added to Loudoun Schools Equity Committee

The school division’s Equity Committee is still growing. Now, the School Board is looking to add a 30th seat for a community member representing the Asian American Pacific Islander population.

Board Chairwoman Brenda Sheridan (Sterling), who also chairs the committee, proposed the addition at the request of constituents. She said the seat is intended for someone representing Chinese, Japanese, Filipino and Korean residents.

In January, the School Boardadded seven seatsto the committee, which was established in 2019 toexamine ways to ensure marginalized and historically disenfranchised groups receive equitable treatment in the school district.[Equity Committee Charter]

An appointment could be made as early as April 27. The next meeting of the Equity Committee is scheduled for May 6.