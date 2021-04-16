Work Begins on King Street Mural

The South King Street bridge is about to get livelier, as artist Kaeley Boyle began work last week on a long-planned mural project on its facade.

The final product will depict a locomotive on each side of the exterior concrete wall of the King Street Bridge adjacent to Georgetown Park and the W&OD Trail. Boyle is using different shades of grey along with a red gradient to complete the mural. In all, she said she would use about eight gallons of paint.

It’s a long-awaited public art project, as the Town Council approved it more than three years ago, in February 2018. Boyle said she expects to have the mural finished by the first week of May.

Artist Kaeley Boyle has started work on her locomotive mural on the concrete wall of the King Street Bridge adjacent to Georgetown Park and the W&OD Trail. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]