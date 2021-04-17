Love, KK 5K Goes Virtual This Year

Local runners have several weeks in May to complete a virtual race in honor of a late local entrepreneur.

Love, KK, a nonprofit named in honor of Kaeley “KK” Brady, has announced that the second race in honor of Brady will be a virtual one. The first “5KK” race was held in May 2019, a year after the Cowbell Kitchen co-founder’s unexpected passing at the age of 23. This year, in a nod to current COVID-19 restrictions, participating runners are asked to complete a 5K run on their own, anytime between May 10th to 31st. Love, KK has also announced a 27K challenge, in a nod to what would have been Brady’s 27th birthday, for those who want to run even further.

The virtual races can be completed anywhere — on a treadmill, trail, running or walking solo or with friends. All proceeds from the virtual races will benefit the Love, KK foundation, whose mission is to empower local small businesses, farmers and community members with an entrepreneurial spirit by providing awareness, educational assistance, resources, and learning experiences.

For more information or to register for the race, go to kkbrady.com/love-kk.