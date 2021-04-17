Participate In Leesburg Diversity Video During Flower & Garden Festival

Guests at this weekend’s Flower & Garden Festival at Ida Lee Park in Leesburg have the opportunity to be featured in a joint video project of two town commissions.

The Leesburg Diversity Commission and the Commission on Public Art have partnered on a video project called “We are Leesburg”, to celebrate the diversity of the town’s residents.

On Saturday, April 17, and Sunday, April 18, residents can stop by the booth, where they will be recorded saying “We are Leesburg” or “I am Leesburg.” Professional videographer José Villatoro, with V. Visuals, will record at the booth on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., and commission members will record on Sunday.

Residents who are not planning to attend the Flower & Garden Festival may submit their own videos. Videos may be emailed or texted to Betsy Arnett, the Diversity Commission’s staff liaison, at pio@leesburgva.gov or 571-246-8095. Deadline for submissions is Monday, April 19.

The commissions plan to release a finished video compilation on the town’s social media accounts in May.