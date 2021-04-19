Doggie Daycare Hoping to Land in Village at Leesburg

A doggie daycare and overnight boarding facility has its eyes set on the former SwimKids space in the Village at Leesburg development. But it may be a tricky road toward realizing that goal, as the Leesburg Planning Commission recently recommended denial of the application.

At its April 15 meeting, commissioners reviewed the special exception application for Playful Pack, which has a location in Fairfax Station. The applicant is hoping to receive approval to use the former swim space for a little more than 4,000 square feet of indoor space for the doggie daycare and boarding, as well as 1,320 square feet of outdoor space in a rear yard for bathroom breaks and exercise. Up to 100 dogs would be allowed in the facility at any one time, with no more than 30 dogs permitted for overnight boarding.

Shane Murphy of Reed Smith, which manages retail spaces at the Village at Leesburg, noted the challenges the development has encountered in securing long-term retail tenants. The original plan, he said, was for the development to be more of a fashion or lifestyle center but, with many of those retailers either leaving the development or going out of business altogether, the Village has been reimagined to be more of a entertainment destination, with tenants like Bowlero, Atomic Trampoline, and Cobb Cinemas.

“What we’re really trying to do here is fill the retail uses to make sure we have a vibrant center,” while also ensuring compatible uses, Murphy said.

Murphy added that Dogtopia had previously been in talks to locate at the Village, but opted to open a location in Purcellville instead. The Leesburg Town Council in August approved a Zoning Ordinance amendment to establish use standards and definitions for overnight boarding and doggy daycare facilities as previously only kennels had been spelled out in the ordinance.

“Doggie daycare is a burgeoning phenomenon,” Senior Planning Project Manager Scott Parker explained to the commission. “What [the ordinance amendment] does is establish a doggie daycare as a use and approved it as a special exception use in the B-4 district, so now this particular use has its own definition and standards.”

Murphy said a doggie daycare facility would not only serve the Village’s residents, but attract others to the center as well. He said feedback from residents and commercial tenants surveyed has been overwhelmingly positive, and assured commissioners that the building was well insulated to prevent noise from dogs traveling elsewhere.

However, commissioners were not swayed, and expressed concerns about the high number of dogs permitted at the facility at one time and questioned whether enough space was reserved for dogs inside. Commissioners pointed out the applicant had not presented any mock floor plans to show how much space would be reserved for runs to house dogs who were staying overnight, as well as space for offices and a play area. They also said they were concerned that the dogs would be left unattended in the facility overnight.

Murphy emphasized that the applicant was abiding by all state and local regulations for housing dogs, and said that an average day usually only saw 50 to 60 days in a Playful Pack location at one time.

Nevertheless, commissioners voted 5-1-1 to recommend denial of the application, with Commissioner Brian McAfee dissenting and Commissioner Keith Reeve absent for the meeting.

The special exception application will now go to the Town Council for a subsequent public hearing and vote. The council holds final approval authority on whether to grant the special exception use.



