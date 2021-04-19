Letter: Dave and Gail Groy, Leesburg

Editor: The issue with White’s Ferry seems to be coming to a head with a push to condemn land through eminent domain. Apparently, a private citizen is requesting to use our taxpayer money, not to build a new road or a new bridge, but to re-open an already functional ferry.

We ask the question, is 50 cents a car out of a $5 fee, fair compensation for the use of someone’s private land? If it were your land, what would you think?

This seems pretty simple.When it comes to the common good, do the citizens of Loudoun County have to assume the financial burden of condemnation because someone thinks 50 cents is too much?

Dave and Gail Groy, Leesburg