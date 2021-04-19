McClellan Brings Lt. Gov. Campaign to Leesburg

Lieutenant governor candidate Andria McClellan hit the campaign trial in Leesburg on Sunday as Mayor Kelly Burk introduced her to town business owners and guided her on a tour of the Flower & Garden Festival.

The Norfolk councilmember isone of seven candidates seeking the Democratic nomination in the June 8 primary.

“It was great to visit Leesburg yesterday, and I am grateful to Mayor Burk for showing me around her beautiful town,” McClellan said. “I am committed to supporting our towns, cities and counties, big and small, across the commonwealth as lieutenant governor. That includes supporting local businesses and finding new and innovative ways for Virginia to help them create new jobs and thrive as we exit this pandemic.”

Learn more about her campaign at andriaforvirginia.com.