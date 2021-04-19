Photo Gallery: Leesburg Flower & Garden Festival

For many visitors and vendors alike, last weekend’s scaled-down Leesburg Flower & Garden Festival a welcome first step back to normalcy in more than a year.











Lieutenant governor candidate Andria McClellan, center, and Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk talk with the owners of Print Impress during the Flower & Garden Festival on Sunday.

Last April, the 30-year-old festival was one of the first major community events in the county to be canceled because of COVID-19 gathering restrictions. This April, it was one of the first to be revived, albeit as smaller-scale version with limitations on participation.

The festival was moved from the downtown streets to the Ida Lee Park parking lots, and the number of vendors invited to participate was cut in half. Free tickets were issued to limit the number of visitors allowed into the festival area during six time slots over Saturday and Sunday.