ResQ BBQ Plans New Leesburg Restaurant

ResQ BBQ is headed to town.

Owners Chuck and Valerie Meyer have asigned a lease for a 3,100 square-foot space in the Leesburg Plaza shopping center for a new location for their ResQ BBQ restaurant. The Meyers will also run their Walker’s Waffle House ghost kitchen concept out of the space.

Previously the site of a California Tortilla restaurant, Chuck Meyer said ResQ BBQ will serve lunch and dinner, as well as alcoholic beverages. He said he hopes to open the space by September.

“We are extremely excited and the reaction from social media has been overwhelming,” he said.

Once the restaurant is open, Meyer said he is unsure whether ResQ BBQ will continue to operate its grille at the Evergreen Sportsplex south of Leesburg, and that decision will depend on staffing.

For more information on ResQ BBQ and Walker’s Waffle House, go to resq-bbq.com.

krodriguez@loudounnow.com