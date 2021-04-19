Loudoun County Supervisors to Vote on $1.8M for Nonprofit Grants

The Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday, April 20 on distributing $1.8 million to Loudoun nonprofits with missions ranging from preventing teen suicide, to feeding the hungry, to spreading English literacy.

Loudoun County’s annual nonprofit grants have grown in the last several years, as efforts to make funding decisions more based more on quantifiable need and less on image and politics have been coupled with increases in the amount of funding available. This year’s grant cycle, with $1.8 million in play, is the largest ever—even before considering the six vital safety-net nonprofits that now receive direct funding, rather than competing in the grants process.

The county has also been holding training sessions and offering assistance to applicants to help improve the quality of their applications, and over the past several years has reported an increase in the number and quality of applications.

This year, the county received 48 applications, with 25 qualifying for funding, but only enough funding for 24. The county also offers $5,000 mini-grants, with 10 of 16 organizations qualifying for those. No organization may request more than 30 percent of its operating revenue, and awards are capped at $113,000. Awards are based on the application score and requested amount.

This year’s nonprofit grant recommendations are:

The Chris Atwood Foundation, $106,506

Ryan Bartel Foundation, $45,909

Women Giving Back, $108,861

Dulles South Food Pantry, $28,539

Legal Services of Northern Virginia, $76,660

INMED Partnerships for Children, $103,216

SCAN of Northern Virginia, $105,090

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington, $104,525

Loudoun Hunger Relief, $104,525

Mobile Hope, $104,525

PRS, $66,817

Loudoun Literacy Council, $93,287

Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties, $54,600

Northern Virginia Family Service, $30,606

The Arc of Loudoun, $101,700

Northern Virginia Resource Center for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Persons, $36,031

A Place To Be, $80,100

Loudoun ENDependence (LEND), $100,570

Loudoun Habitat for Humanity, $44,837

Friends of Loudoun Mental Health, $26,762

Loudoun Cares, $57,090

A Farm Less Ordinary, $69,888

Brain Injury Services, $42,000

Opportunities, Alternatives, and Resources (OAR), $89,835

Insight Memory Care Center qualified for funding, but ranked last among qualifying applications and there was not enough money available, according to a county staff report.

Additionally, Just Neighbors Ministry Inc.; All Ages Read Together; The Piedmont Environmental Council; The Fenwick Foundation; Loudoun Therapeutic Riding Foundation Inc.; Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy; Love, KK; YMCA Loudoun County; and Help for Others, Inc. qualified for $5,000 grants. The Loudoun Commission on Women and Girls requested and was recommended for a $3,977 grant.