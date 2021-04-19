Virts, Miller Introduce Napa Valley Wine Line

Scott Miller and Sharon Virts, owners of the historic Selma Estate, have introduced a wine label raising money for their nonprofit foundation and paying homage to the estate, Amlés Wines.

Amlés—Selma, spelled backwards and with an accent mark added—was curated with world-renowned winemakers Philippe Melka and Maayan Koschitzky and boasts labels by contemporary artist JD Miller. The first vintage,Amlés 2018 Reflectionist, a Cabernet Sauvignon cuvée from vineyards sites in California’s Napa Valley, is available to mailing list members and to select cellars and restaurants. Each bottle features a Reflectionist image of the Selma Estate by Miller. The suggested retail price is $170 per bottle, and they are available in six-pack cases.

All proceeds from the Amlés brand wines benefit community organizations and charities through theVirts Miller Foundation.

“It’s fairly exceptional to work on such a rare and luxurious object that also provides benefit to others beyond the simple pleasure of its consumption,” Miller stated. “And yet it is what inspires every one of us, every day.”

To reserve a Reflectionist allocation, go to amleswines.com.