Artists Sought for Three Leesburg Mural Projects

The Commission on Public Art and Friends of Leesburg Public Art are seeking design submissions for three murals that will be installed along the exterior of the Town Hall Parking Garage fronting Lassiter Way.

The initial niche mural, a vision provided by the late Gale Waldron, was installed in 2018. This call to artists is to provide murals on the remaining three wall niches.

Each niche will be treated as separate projects, therefore artists may submit up to three designs. Each niche will consist of five separate DiBond panels—one single panel measuring 5’ wide by 4’ high for the top alcove, and four separate panels measuring 4’ wide by 4’ high for the bottom alcove.

The project will be divided into panels for ease of transportation and availability of the artists to work in their studios. Each artist or artist team will be responsible for installing the artwork.

The proposed mural designs should complement the Waldron mural. Suggestions include historical annotations, streets scenes and buildings, as well as identifiable imagery that viewers can recognize as relating to Leesburg.

Submissions will be reviewed by a panel of artists chosen from COPA’s Art Advisory Panel that will consider the originality of the design and the relevance of the theme. The panel will submit its recommendations to COPA prior to the selections being presented to the Town Council for final approval.

Each winning artist or artist team will receive an award of $2,000 per niche and up to $250 for supplies.

The deadline for submissions is July 15. Submissions can be emailed tolkosin@leesburgva.govor mailed to: Town of Leesburg, Commission on Public Art, 25 W Market Street, Leesburg, VA 20176, ATTN: Leah Kosin, COPA liaison. Submission guidelines and details are available atleesburgva.gov/publicartnews.