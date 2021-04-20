Leesburg Council Mulls Affordable Housing Fixes

Attracting affordable housing opportunities to the town was again a point of discussion at a recent Leesburg Town Council meeting, and it looks to be a continuing conversation this year.

Council members plan future work session discussions on the subject, in concert with their upcoming review of the Legacy Leesburg Town Plan update. But there was a general sense of frustration during the council’s April 13 work session that, despite a desire called out by many for years, affordable housing continues to elude the county seat.

“I think the consensus is affordable housing is certainly a priority, yet somehow we never seem to get there. We keep having committees and studies and yet somehow we just never quite achieve the goals we’re looking for,” Councilman Neil Steinberg said. “That becomes the real question—how do we get to a point where we have a strong ordinance that says this is what you must do, this is what our expectations are?”

As recently as November, the council discussed its Affordable Dwelling Unit Memorandum of Agreement with the county government, which both parties agreed to in 2009. The ADU program offers newly constructed, affordable rental and for-sale housing units for income-eligible residents, defined as those who make within 30% to 70% of the area median income. But it’s not produced the results some have hoped for in Leesburg—to date the town with 16,000-plus households only has 44 such units either constructed or approved.

The town’s program was limited for years because the original MOA capped the number of ADUs the county would administer within the corporate limits to 30. As the town approached the 30-limit mark, the application of the ADU ordinance in town was temporarily suspended, according to a November staff report. A March 2018 update to the town-county MOA increased the in-town ADU cap to 120. Residential projects that have proffered ADUs include PMW Farms, the Church and Market project in the downtown, and the White Oak subdivision on the Rogers Farm property.

Last week, council members also heard what their neighbors to the west have done, in providing opportunities for accessory dwelling units in Round Hill. Town Administrator Melissa Hynes said the regulations, based on a similar program in Arlington, are “not the silver bullet to affordable housing but an alternative to help with the problem in a small town.” Hynes noted that Round Hill has many seniors who want to stay in the community, which does not offer senior housing and has limited opportunities to downsize. With the regulations, residents can either build an accessory dwelling on their property to house an aging parent or relative, or construct an addition to their homes or renovate a garage or basement to create living quarters. The accessory dwelling unit regulations also allow residents an opportunity to create a stream of revenue on their properties by offering opportunities for rentals, even by non-relatives. Property owners must reside on the property for which they are providing an accessory dwelling unit.

“The town wanted to do its little part to help with affordable housing and workforce creation in western Loudoun County,” she said.

While not outrightly endorsing a similar program in Leesburg, several council members said that approach may provide a good alternative.

“It is a market fix with a little bit of government help to the affordability problem,” Councilman Zach Cummings said. “There’s a lot of noise for something that is really helpful. Really all communities should be looking at accessory dwellings to help fight back against market supply and demand.”

Planning and Zoning Department Director Susan Berry-Hill provided the council with a brief update on the draft Town Plan as it relates to affordable housing, a diversity of housing choices in town, as well as adequate supply. She said affordable housing is identified among the 75 strategies laid out in the draft plan, but emphasized that the councilmay want to go further to figure out what its strategies will be in providing affordable housing.

“[The draft plan] tees up this issue of affordability and diversity of housing, and it should be a goal that we address, but the implementation strategies are very general in the plan. If this is a priority with the council you should look into it further and develop your own strategic plan that addresses what needs Leesburg has,” she said. “The Town Plan is not going to provide all the strategic answers for housing. We can’t, otherwise it would be a 500-page document. Staff has to know when you develop the Town Plan what are your priorities going to be? If affordable housing is one of those priorities, then we need to work to find out what are the specific strategies for Leesburg.”

Berry-Hill pointed to a large-scale study undertaken by Loudoun County government regarding its unmet housing needs. The town could also take a deep dive into studying affordable housing needs in the town to find out “what part of the spectrum of affordability we really need to focus on,” she said. Some of the changes that could be implemented could be procedural, regulatory, or even ideas for collaboration with the county, Berry-Hill said.

She pointed to the results of a recent market study, conducted by a consultant as part of the Town Plan update, that showed just how stressed town homeowners and renters are. According to the study, 50% of town renters spend more than 30% of their income on housing, and 25% of homeowners spend more than 30% of their income on their mortgages.

“That’s exacerbated by the low inventory of for-sale housing that forces prices up and limits the stock of affordably-priced units,” Berry-Hill said.

While supporting continuing conversations on affordable housing, Mayor Kelly Burk warned council members about the unintended consequences.

Increasing density in developments to provide more affordable options, or allowing accessory dwelling units like Round Hill, could place more burden on already taxed schools, or impact quality of life in neighborhoods if more vehicles are on the roads.

“But that doesn’t mean we can’t move and come up with ideas,” she said. “Everybody is interested.”