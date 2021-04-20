Leesburg Troop Retires Flag in Honor of Fallen Scout

Boy Scouts from Troop 1159 in Leesburg on Tuesday night retired an American flag in honor of Jack Price, an Eagle Scout from the troop who died earlier this month at the age of 22.

After a prayer to open the ceremony, the troop’s color guard retrieved the flag from Leesburg VFW Post 1177’s flagpole and brought it to Price’s parents, John and Lori. There, the assistant scoutmaster said a few words to the couple in private.

Former Scout Master Don Olivier said Price was very outgoing, despite living with autism. He said Price was also one of the bravest kids he knew. He recalled a time when Price was working on his communications merit badge and had to give a public presentation. Price talked to his troop about his struggles with autism and OCD.

“That takes quite a brave person to be able to do something like that,” Olivier said.

Boy Scouts from Troop 1159 in Leesburg stand in line as their color guard retires the American flag to present to the parents of Eagle Scout Jack Price, who died April 3. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

